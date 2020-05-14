Ramadan lights challenge in Dearborn helps families celebrate while social distancing

DEARBORN, Mich. – For Muslim families Ramadan is one of the most social months of the year -- making it hard to celebrate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ramadan is usually a festive season. There is a daylong fast followed by meals and evening get-togethers. This year, many people are staying home, travel is restricted and public venues are closed.

READ: Muslims find new ways to celebrate Ramadan amid global pandemic

Three Metro Detroit organizations are teaming up to host a Ramadan lights challenge in Dearborn. It’s a way to celebrate the holy month at a distance.

Click here to learn more about the Michigan Muslim Community Council.

Watch the video above for the full story