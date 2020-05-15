Businesses gear up to reopen in Downtown Rochester amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Mich. – More cities have started to put out their plans for the so-called “new normal," which includes some businesses reopening amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Signs of activity are showing up in downtown Rochester -- so much so that the Downtown Development Authority have relocated into the heart of downtown.

READ: Rochester hotel ready to reopen with new safety precautions

It’s a space in the heart of downtown meant to help business owners get back up and running. Many have tried to stay open by offering curbside carryout.

Watch the full report in the video above.