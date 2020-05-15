EGLE proposes to reject Macomb County’s plan to acquire Lake St. Clair waters for sewage storage

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Announced that it has proposed to deny Macomb County’s application to modify its discharge permit to allow for an open-air sewage structure at the end of the Chapaton Retention Treatment Basin (RTB).

The structure would increase storage of treated combined sewage by using 1,400 feet of protected state waters where Chapaton Canal enters Lake St. Clair and convert the area into an open-air sewage lagoon.

“EGLE believes that the proposed sewage lagoon would operate only to temporarily store additional adequately treated wastewater but take more than a quarter mile of protected state waters to accomplish this objective,” said EGLE Water Resources Division (WRD) Director Teresa Seidel. “This proposed project would also sever the connection between Chapaton Canal and Lake St. Clair, eliminating habitat for fish and wildlife.”

EGLE staff rejected the county’s claim that the proposed sewage lagoon would serve as a wetland. Seidel noted EGLE’s concerns about the potential public nuisance created by an open-air sewage lagoon so close to existing residences, boat launches and a marina.

“EGLE appreciates Macomb County’s interest in reducing combined sewer discharges to Lake St. Clair and we are committed to working with them on solutions, but EGLE’s top priority is to protect the public and the Great Lakes,” Seidel said. “We’ve never permitted an open-air sewage lagoon this large and this close to Lake St. Clair, and so close to residences and recreational amenities.”

EGLE’s draft denial of the proposed permit modification will be publicly noticed, and public comments will be taken through June 23, 2020.

Comments received during the public notice period will be considered before making a final decision on the proposed permit modification.

There will be a virtual public meeting/hearing starting at 6 p.m. on June 18.