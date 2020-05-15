FCA worker reports cough, continues to work, tests positive for COVID-19, employee says

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A worker with Fiat Chrysler said she feels unsafe on the job after returning back to the plant.

As full-scale industry plants get ready to ramp up production Monday, she said she believes the safeguards put in place just aren’t enough to stop the potential spread of the virus.

“I was very happy to go back to work," she said "I thought it was going to be a clean environment and it is not a clean environment at all.”

She was excited to return to work at FCA’s Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, but after this week, she’s scared to go back.

She said right off the bat, FCA confirmed the ball was dropped on a major safety protocol.

A co-worker reported a cough on her health questionnaire and she continued to work before she tested positive for coronavirus.

A letter went out to employees stating in part:

“This is a great opportunity for me to remind you to study in detail the return to work information that has been sent to you. Our protocols are designed to provide safety measures at multiple points and on multiple levels.”

She said she has children at home with health issues, she doesn’t know if she will return to work.

The UAW said if an member is afraid to go back, they will work with that member on a case by case basis.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration said anyone with safety concerns about their work place should make a report with the state.

She said FCA is offering that employees who are afraid to come in can take a leave of absence and not get paid.