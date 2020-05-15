FEMA provides $1M to Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division

CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that $1,058,537 in federal funding has been made available to Michigan State Police/Emergency Management Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD).

The funding is for costs associated with the administration of the Public Assistance Grant Program.

The grant funding is part of FEMA’s efforts in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) federal disaster declaration on March 27, 2020.

The funding will reimburse the MSP/EMHSD for costs incurred during the administration of the Public Assistance Grant Program.

“FEMA’s Public Assistance Program will be an important resource for communities affected by COVID-19,” said FEMA Region V Administrator James K. Joseph. “By funding these management costs, the state of Michigan is able to ensure a more seamless federal grant process to allow for faster recovery in communities impacted by the pandemic.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding to local government jurisdictions and eligible private non-profits for the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged infrastructure as well as costs incurred for debris removal, disaster cleanup and emergency actions taken to protect lives or property.