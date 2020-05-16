Michigan State Police search for missing 5-day-old boy

Published: May 16, 2020, 8:18 am Updated: May 16, 2020, 8:40 am

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are searching for a missing 5-day-old boy named Jeffrey Michael Smith Jr.

Police say the child is in the custody of the biological father, Jeffrey Michael Smith Sr.

According to police, the child could potentially be in danger due to comments made by the father in doing harm to him. The child does not have any food or additional clothing. The father has an active warrant out for his arrest.

Officials say the father could be driving a 2003 Black Chevy Tahoe with the plate number DRE6838.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269-788-1736.