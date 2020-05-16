Shiawassee County Sheriff releases statement regarding Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Orders
Sheriff Brian BeGole addressed concerns
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. – On Monday, Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole addressed the concerns of residents regarding Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Orders.
“We will respond to all calls for service and will address each call with a prudent use of discretion,” BeGole said.
View the full statement below:
