Downriver marina opens ahead of Memorial Day weekend with new safety precautions

TRENTON, Mich. – A downriver marina reopened for boaters ahead of Memorial Day, but it’s not business as usual.

Elizabeth Park Marina in Trenton is taking precautions to keep boaters safe after weeks of being closed due to COVID-19.

About half of the 52 docks at the marina are available and boaters are encouraged to stagger launch times, but there was a long line to put boats in Saturday afternoon.

Normally the marina would have opened April 1. Since then, they’ve been waiting for a green light from Gov. Whitmer while still maintaining the facility.

“We still have to clean up from the long winter,” said operational manager Tim Beaker. “Make sure pipes haven’t frozen and clean up whatever may come in from the river, in the water. We’ll take care of that and keep pushing forward.”

The marina will staff a limited amount of employees who have undergone training to keep things safe. Boaters are asked to wear masks when available, wash their hands frequently and to be conscious of themselves and others.

“It’s going to be interesting. It’s going to be new to us all,” Beaker said. “We just got to make sure that we’re following the right track and making sure we’re taking care of ourselves.”

Camping overnight is still not allowed and trailers left behind will be towed.

