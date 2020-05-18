Henry Ford Health: Only 128 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients still admitted

DETROIT – Almost 2,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from Henry Ford hospitals in the last two months, and fewer than 130 remain hospitalized, officials said.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,965 coronavirus patients have been discharged over the last 60 days, while 128 remain hospitalized.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, an additional three patients have been released since Saturday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 128 on Saturday to 128 on Monday.

In total, 25,859 people have tested negative, while 7,132 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 11 days in the hospital, and those who need it are also spending 11 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.