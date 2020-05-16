Henry Ford Health: 1,962 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 60 days

DETROIT – More than 1,950 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from Henry Ford hospitals in the last month, and fewer than 130 remain hospitalized, officials said.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,962 coronavirus patients have been discharged over the last 60 days, while 129 remain hospitalized.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, an additional 13 patients have been released since Friday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 146 on Friday to 129 on Saturday.

In total, 24,892 people have tested negative, while 7,095 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 11 days in the hospital, and those who need it are also spending 18 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.