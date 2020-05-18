Here are the best Memorial Day deals stores are offering online in Michigan

DETROIT – Memorial Day is quickly approaching, and for Michigan retailers, that means it’s time to slash prices and move inventory, even with many stores closed in the area.

Big deals for the holiday are rolling out online. Local 4′s Help Me Hank took a look at the best deals he could find.

Here are the top deals:

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks is offering 46% off chicken and steak combos.

The ultimate comb is being sold for $129.

Click here to view the Memorial Day deals.

Home Depot

Home Depot is slashing prices on most appliances -- some are up to 40% off.

A Samsung french door fridge is 38% off -- now $1,098.

The GE top load washer is 28% off, totaling $527.

Visit Home Depot’s specials and offers here.

Kohls

Kohls.com is offering $20 off Columbia clothing for men and women.

Click here to view the deal.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom.com has 40% off select clothing for men and women.

Here is the site’s deals page.

Dell

Dell has several laptop deals.

All the deals are on Dell.com, with some laptops up to 50% off through Memorial Day.

Click here to visit the site.

Wayfair

Wayfair.com is offering 65% off many outdoor items.

Right now, the deal includes patio furniture, patio umbrellas and outdoor rugs.

Click here to view the deals.

Amazon

Amazon has big deals through Memorial Day, including earbuds for 73% off, or $37.98.

The grill magic mat -- three-set barbecue nonstick mats -- are just $8.99, or 75% off.

The kids’ Splash EZ Sprinkler is 20% off right now -- $27.99 at checkout.

Click here to visit Amazon.com.