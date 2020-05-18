Michigan Sen. Peter Lucido seeks investigation into placing COVID-19 patients at nursing homes

LANSING, Mich. – Republican Sen. Peter J. Lucido on Monday called for an investigation into Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Orders 2020-50 and 2020-84, requiring all long-term care facilities in the state at less than 80% capacity to create COVID-19 units and to accept and or retain COVID-19-infected patients.

Lucido sent a letter to U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider and Attorney General Dana Nessel, requesting that separate investigations be launched.

“Nursing homes are not hospitals, and no one expects them to be. They’re not equipped or prepared to handle the type of work or administer the type of care that hospitals provide. They don’t have the physical systems, like proper HVAC facilities, nor the medications or the personnel to do the job of a hospital. That is why we have hospitals," said Lucido.

“Yet, somehow, knowing this, someone decided that people sick with COVID-19 should be sent into nursing homes and kept there. This, despite the fact that some actual hospitals have gone virtually unused in the fight against COVID-19. It was completely illogical and further threatened the health of already vulnerable people residing at nursing home facilities as well as their caregivers. We deserve answers, and I intend to get them.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 51,915 as of Monday, including 4,915 deaths, state officials report.