Detroit police arrest suspect in double fatal hit-and-run

DETROIT – Police said a man wanted in connection with a fatal crash that killed two men on Detroit’s west side has been taken into custody.

Police said the crash happened at 11:49 a.m. in the area of Baylis and Pilgrim. The suspect is accused of speeding south on Baylis in a gray 2017 Dodge Charger when he disregarded a traffic signal and crashed into a 2001 Pontiac Sunfire that was going west on Pilgrim.

READ: Driver flees the scene of a car crash that killed 2 men in Detroit

Police said the suspect left his vehicle and fled the scene after the crash. Both victims, a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, a Taylor resident, was arrested Tuesday at 11 a.m., according to police. Charges are pending.

Watch the report from April 26 below: