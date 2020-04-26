Driver flees the scene of a car crash that killed 2 men in Detroit

DETROIT – A car crash resulted in two fatalities in Detroit around 11:49 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say two men in their 20s were traveling southbound on Baylis Street in a blue 2001 Pontiac Sunfire when they were struck by another vehicle. A gray 2017 Dodge Charger was traveling at a high speed on Pilgrim Street and collided with the victims, causing the Charger to flip over, officials said.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Charger fled the scene on foot heading east on Pilgrim Street. The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 18-22 years with a light complexion and wearing green sweatpants.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.