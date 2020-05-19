List: Organizations to donate your stockpile of cans, bottles to amid the pandemic

Of the many problems communities face due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the accumulation of cans and bottles -- and no where to put them -- may be the most annoying for some.

Typical can and bottle return locations have suspended services to help reduce the spread of the virus. One local recycler estimates that Michiganders could be holding onto more than $50 million worth of containers since collection sites have closed.

Thankfully organizations are recognizing residents’ need to rid of their returnables and are offering a solution: charitable can and bottle drives.

The following organizations are willing to take your empty cans and bottles and put them to good use:

Bloomfield Township Police

Bloomfield Township Police announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that the department will collect cans and bottles to support their Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Those interested can drop off returnable cans and bottles at the police department from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 30.

Kalamazoo Animal Rescue

Kalamazoo Animal Rescue is accepting can and bottle donations to support their non-profit.

Bin overflowing with cans? Let us help you out with that! Kalamazoo Animal Rescue is now accepting bottle and can... Posted by Kalamazoo Animal Rescue on Saturday, May 9, 2020

Donations can be brought to the rescue’s office location between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday or Friday.

Grand Rapids West Catholic Football

The Grand Rapids West Catholic Football non-profit is collecting cans and bottles from May 19-21.

Returnables can be donated between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at West Catholic High School.

Know of a can drive not mentioned here? Let us know and we’ll try to help spread the word!