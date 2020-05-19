Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends order allowing pharmacists to refill prescriptions early
Executive order relaxes regulatory limitations on pharmcists
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended her executive order allowing pharmacists to refill prescriptions early for residents who need it.
“As we continue to suppress the spread of COVID-19, Michiganders need to continue to stay safer at home,” Whitmer said. “By allowing patients to get a refill of their prescriptions for up to 60 days from a pharmacists, people can reduce their time traveling and in turn lower the chance of a second wave of COVID-19.”
Pharmacists can dispense emergency refills of prescriptions for up to 60 days’ worth of supply for patients and require insurers to cover early refills for up to 90 days’ worth of supply during the coronavirus pandemic.
The order will also allow pharmacists to dispense COVID-19 treatments according to government-approved protocols.
The extension is in effect until June 16.
