Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she’s had discussions with Joe Biden’s camp

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been considered a possibility to run as Joe Biden’s vice president, confirmed she’s had discussion with his camp.

Whitmer spoke about staying in contact with Biden during a Tuesday appearance on the third hour of the TODAY Show. She called it an “opening conversation,” but offered little else.

Michigan’s governor said vice presidential nominee talk is not something she’s seeking during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It was just an opening conversation, and that is something that I would not call a professional, formalized vetting,” Whitmer said. “I am making a little bit of time to stay connected to the campaign.”

On Thursday, Whitmer joined a Zoom town hall meeting with Biden and a couple of other governors to talk about dealing with COVID-19.

She said she has a good and close relationship with the former vice president.

Whitmer has been at arm’s length about the presidential ticket possibility, but Tuesday morning’s answer is getting more attention.

As the spring wears on, the campaign is getting ready to heat up. Local 4 asked Whitmer to expand on her answer.

“I’ve had an ongoing dialogue with the Biden campaign as one of the co-chairs,” Whitmer said. “It’s important that we are, you know, have that open dialogue.”

She said the contact on the subject came early on, and explained that she is busy with the coronavirus crisis.

“There was nothing more than a casual conversation early in the process, and that is all I was referring to,” Whitmer said. “As of late, we have been putting every ounce of energy I have into managing our state through this unprecedented health and economic crisis.”