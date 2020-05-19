Officials say Ohio teen missing for 2 months might be in Detroit

DETROIT – A 17-year-old girl from Ohio who has been missing for two months might be in the Detroit area, officials said.

Destiny Davis was last seen March 20 in the area of Youngstown, Ohio.

She has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, officials said.

Destiny is believed to be in the Detroit or Toledo areas, according to authorites.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or Youngstown police at 1-330-747-7911.