Detroit Zoo plans to reopen ‘as soon as it’s safe’ amid pandemic

DETROIT – The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) shared a sentiment Tuesday that it is excited to reopen the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center to visitors as soon as the state says it is safe.

Officials say they are planning for a reopening that will include social distancing, limited and timed entry and strict, constant cleaning protocols due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

May 20, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 53,009; Death toll now at 5,060

“For us, it will be and has always been, safety before revenue. Limiting capacity will further hurt our revenue stream at the height of the summer season, but it is paramount that we do everything we can to keep our guests and animals safe,” said Ron Kagan, Executive Director and CEO of DZS. “We will adhere to clear, sensible policies and count on you to accept shared responsibility so we can keep each other, and the animals who live here, safe.”

The DZS has extended existing memberships for two months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Officials have not yet announced details regarding programs and events, but they say that the new schedule will not look the same as before the pandemic.

Michigan’s stay-at-home order and state of emergency declaration are both scheduled to expire on May 28.

Some industries have been allowed to reopen in the state as COVID-19 cases and deaths increase at a slower rate.