Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Tuesday night

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan for reopening Michigan during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic breaks the state into eight regions.

That reasoning was explained Tuesday.

Here’s what happened Tuesday:

The electronic deposits are over, and stimulus checks are being sent out.

“There 130 million people that have received their stimulus check, but there are many who still haven’t,” financial expert Kirk Cassidy said. “Unfortunately, they’re only going to be able to produce 5 million checks a week, so this is going to last out through September.”

Cassidy said you have to get on the IRS website if you want to update your home address.

The IRS has also set up a hotline number: 800-919-9835, but remember thousands of people are calling from across the country, so there could be delays.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broke the state up into eight regions for her reopening plan.

A region’s reopening depends on three things: lower case numbers per million, downward trends in new daily cases and the number of positive tests.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 52,350 as of Tuesday, including 5,017 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 51,915 confirmed cases and 4,915 deaths Monday.

The official recovery total is 28,234.

Next school year is going to be different in the fall due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak -- and now we’re getting a glimpse at just how different it could be.

West Bloomfield schools sent out their framework for next year and everything from fewer days at school - to starting before Fall is on the table.

Detroit announced an “Everybody VS COVID-19” digital unity festival that is meant to bring attention to the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) and promote the 2020 Census.

According to a news release, there will be livestreamed performances and appearances from Detroit celebrities.

The festival will be held on May 29 and 30.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

