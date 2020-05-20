LIST: Areas where residents must evacuate in mid-Michigan due to flooding after Edenville Dam breaks

Published: May 19, 2020, 10:12 pm Updated: May 19, 2020, 11:10 pm

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Residents in mid-Michigan are evacuating Tuesday night after the Edenville Dam was breached.

Heavy rain and rising water caused the dam, which is in Midland County, to break.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for the county in response to the flooding. She is expected to provide an update to the situation Tuesday night.

Residents in several areas are currently evacuating.

Midland Township:

Residents on Ashby Road between Poseyville and Patterson

Lincoln Township:

Residents east of M-30 on any streets between Price and Wackerly

Homer Township:

Residents on E. Wheeler and residents on N. Homer Road

Midland City:

Residents west of Eastman and South of US-10

Residents who must leave their homes can go to shelters at: