LIST: Areas where residents must evacuate in mid-Michigan due to flooding after Edenville Dam breaks
Midland County dam breached
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Residents in mid-Michigan are evacuating Tuesday night after the Edenville Dam was breached.
MORE: Evacuations underway in mid-Michigan after Edenville Dam breaks
Heavy rain and rising water caused the dam, which is in Midland County, to break.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for the county in response to the flooding. She is expected to provide an update to the situation Tuesday night.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Whitmer gives update on state’s response to flooding, dam conditions
Residents in several areas are currently evacuating.
See a list of areas evacuating below:
Midland Township:
- Residents on Ashby Road between Poseyville and Patterson
Lincoln Township:
- Residents east of M-30 on any streets between Price and Wackerly
Homer Township:
- Residents on E. Wheeler and residents on N. Homer Road
Midland City:
- Residents west of Eastman and South of US-10
Residents who must leave their homes can go to shelters at:
- Midland High School at 1301 Eastlawn
- Meridian Junior High School at 3475 N. Meridian Road (11:09 p.m. update - this location has closed)
- Bullock Creek High School at 1420 S. Badour
- West Midland Family Center at 4011 W Isabella
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.