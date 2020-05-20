59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

LIST: Areas where residents must evacuate in mid-Michigan due to flooding after Edenville Dam breaks

Midland County dam breached

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Edenville Dam, Midland County, Midland, Mid Michigan, Flooding, Heavy Rain, Weather, State of Emergency, Michigan, Dam Breaks, Michigan Flooding
Water rushes through the Edenville Dam, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Edenville, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP)
Water rushes through the Edenville Dam, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Edenville, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP)

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Residents in mid-Michigan are evacuating Tuesday night after the Edenville Dam was breached.

MORE: Evacuations underway in mid-Michigan after Edenville Dam breaks

Heavy rain and rising water caused the dam, which is in Midland County, to break.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for the county in response to the flooding. She is expected to provide an update to the situation Tuesday night.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Whitmer gives update on state’s response to flooding, dam conditions

Residents in several areas are currently evacuating.

See a list of areas evacuating below:

Midland Township:

  • Residents on Ashby Road between Poseyville and Patterson

Lincoln Township:

  • Residents east of M-30 on any streets between Price and Wackerly

Homer Township:

  • Residents on E. Wheeler and residents on N. Homer Road

Midland City:

  • Residents west of Eastman and South of US-10

Residents who must leave their homes can go to shelters at:

  • Midland High School at 1301 Eastlawn
  • Meridian Junior High School at 3475 N. Meridian Road (11:09 p.m. update - this location has closed)
  • Bullock Creek High School at 1420 S. Badour
  • West Midland Family Center at 4011 W Isabella

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: