New initiative to provide ‘digital access’ to all Detroiters within next 5 years

DETROIT – Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans announced Wednesday a new initiative to provide digital access to every Detroiter within the next five years.

Rocket Mortgage Classic and Rocket Mortgage’s new “Changing the Course” initiative aims to provide Detroiters access to the internet, technology and digital literacy training “that is the baseline for education and opportunity in today’s economy.”

Officials say as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic overtook Detroit, it unveiled unaddressed, underlying problems facing the city -- with internet access among the most prominent.

“In talking to leaders and partners throughout the city, the issue of internet accessibility always came back to the top," said Rocket Mortgage CEO Jay Farner. “Kids are falling behind because they can’t get to school, parents cannot search for jobs, and families were unable to get needed telemedicine. Detroiters deserve better.”

Officials say among U.S. cities with more than 100,000 households, Detroit already ranks as the “least connected” in the country. Based on a 2018 study nearly 30% of Detroit households are without any broadband service.

Officials will collaborate and invest in nonprofit partners to help carry out the “Changing the Course” initiative. The Rocket Giving Fund will specifically invest in organizations and infrastructure that will make 5G internet technology available across Detroit, officials say.

A detailed, multi-year plan for the initiative is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

