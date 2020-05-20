Watch live: Michigan Gov. Whitmer gives update on state’s response to flooding, dam conditions
Evacuations underway due to flooding
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to provide an update on Tuesday night regarding the state’s response to dam conditions and flooding in Midland County.
A breached dam caused by several days of rainfall and rising water has forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in mid-Michigan.
READ: Evacuations underway in mid-Michigan after Edenville Dam breaks
Watch the live update below:
