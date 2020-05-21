Center for Arab American Philanthropy grants $80K to national organizations to support coronavirus response efforts

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Center for Arab American Philanthropy (CAAP) has granted $80,000 to Arab American organizations throughout the U.S. to support their response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As part of ACCESS, CAAP is providing grants between $2,000 to $5,000 each to 19 organizations focused on arts and culture or human services and advocacy.

“As we all collectively face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arab American organizations across the country are in need of flexible, immediate support,” says Maha Freij, CAAP Director. “CAAP is proud to provide funding to these organizations that are doing incredible work in the areas of arts and culture, and direct services."

The following Arab American organizations will receive funding from CAAP:

Access California Services

Access of Western New York

Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture

Alif Institute

Arab American Action Network

Arab American Association of New York

Arab American Civic Council

Arab American Family Services

Arab Film and Media Institute

ArteEast · Center for Arabic Culture

Middle Eastern Immigrant and Refugee Alliance (formerly Iraqi Mutual Aid Society)

Mizna

National Arab Orchestra

Noor Theatre

Palestinian American Community Center

Radius of Arab American Writers

Syrian Community Network

Zawaya

“To know that our own national Arab American community foundation has stepped up and provided support and relief to Arab American organizations across the country in times of crisis speaks to our solidarity and how connected we are as one community,” said Nareman Taha, Co-founder and Director of Arab American Family Services. “As our families’ needs grow in these challenging times -- food, supplies, etc. -- it is a sigh of relief to know that CAAP is able to lend a hand. In times of crisis, every penny counts, but most importantly to know that we have shoulders to lean on has been the most comforting.”

