Farmington Hills to host virtual Memorial Day parade amid pandemic

Published: May 21, 2020, 11:54 am

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The city of Farmington Hills announced a virtual Memorial Day parade in lieu of a traditional parade due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The virtual parade will consist of photos from previous parades and messages of gratitude for veterans and frontline workers amid the pandemic.

Individuals can watch the parade video online here during the upcoming holiday weekend.

The city encourages residents to send messages to veterans on the website here.

