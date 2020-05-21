Michiganders share frustrations with unemployment system failures

DETROIT – Thousands of people in Metro Detroit have had serious problems trying to file for unemployment during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

At times, the website has crashed and the phone lines have been jammed. Michiganders had an opportunity to let state leaders know about their concerns.

It was an opportunity to hear from real Michigan residents, people frustrated with the unemployment insurance agency. It was their chance to let state leaders know they’ve had many issues while trying to file for benefits.

“I feel like they’ve just turned me around and kicked me in my teeth,” a resident said.

Gaps in emergency support have been exposed by the pandemic.

