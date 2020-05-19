What to do if you still haven’t received your government stimulus check

DETROIT – Have you received your stimulus check yet? While many people have, some are still desperately waiting. Local 4′s Hank Winchester has new information about how you can track down your check.

Millions have received their checks, but Help Me Hank is still hearing from others who are waiting for their checks in the mail.

The good news is the IRS wants to work with you to complete the process.

The electronic deposits are over, and checks are being sent out.

“There 130 million people that have received their stimulus check, but there are many who still haven’t,” financial expert Kirk Cassidy said. “Unfortunately, they’re only going to be able to produce 5 million checks a week, so this is going to last out through September.”

Cassidy said you have to get on the IRS website if you want to update your home address.

The IRS has also set up a hotline number: 800-919-9835, but remember thousands of people are calling from across the country, so there could be delays.

“Make sure that you don’t fall for any of the very commonly used scams right now, trying to get your bank information,” Cassidy said. “Only fill out the questionnaire on IRS.gov. From there, you can check to see the status of your check or provide the banking information they’re going to need to get you your check.”

In Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan’s team has established connections with many area banks, which will allow people without accounts to cash their checks.

“If you take that paper check to any JPMorgan Chase branch and you take two pieces of identification, they’re going to cash that check for you without any fees,” a city spokesperson said. “You’ve got to have your ID when you take the check in, but they will cash your stimulus check for you for free.”

Again, make sure you’re going to the official IRS website, not another site, which could lead you into the hands of a scammer.

Click here to visit the Get My Payment page on the IRS website.