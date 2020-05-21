Police looking for 51-year-old woman missing since last month

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 51-year-old woman who has been missing since April 25.

Cynthia Royal was last seen at 4 p.m. when she left her son’s house in the 5700 block of Beaconsfield after an argument, according to police. She was last seen walking down Nottingham, just past Warren Avenue.

Police describe Royal as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall. She weighs between 120-130 pounds, has brown eyes, short black hair, according to police. A clothing description was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.