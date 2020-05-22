Independent businesses in Royal Oak ready to partially reopen

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that she is partially reopening businesses and lifting medical restrictions across the entire state.

Whitmer has allowed gatherings of 10 people or fewer. People are still expected to follow social distancing guidelines.

Medical, dental and veterinary procedures can resume next Friday. Retail and auto dealerships can reopen Tuesday, but by appointment only.

Store owners are trying to determine how feasible retail by appointment only can be for their business.

Independent small business in Royal Oak are willing to give it a try. When it comes to national chains, it’s unclear whether they will try to open or not.

Lori London, the owner of Write Impressions, is planning on opening. She will require her staff and customers to wear face masks in the store -- and sell by appointment only.

“I think it’s worth it 'cause it gives people hope,” London said. “People do want to support you.”

The city of Royal Oak is trying to help its retailers and restaurants navigate this change.

