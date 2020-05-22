LIVE STREAM: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan holds coronavirus briefing

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Friday to address the city’s response to coronavirus concerns.

Watch it live in the video player above at 2 p.m.

Detroit COVID-19 data: Tracking cases, deaths

In addition to highlighting the most recent infection and death trends, the Mayor will outline the process for businesses planning to reopen as soon as Tuesday to pick up masks and gloves in advance of their reopening.

The Mayor also will preview next weekend’s Everybody vs. COVID-19 online festival to provide a range of entertainment while promoting social distancing and Census 2020 participation. Council member Janee Ayers also will thank several partners who supported her effort to obtain no-touch thermometers to supply all DFD fire houses DDOT.