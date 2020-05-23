Detroit COVID-19: Cases reach 10,668, death toll at 1,322 on May 23

DETROIT – The city of Detroit provided an update on its current numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

As of May 23 Detroit is reporting 10,688 COVID-19 cases -- an increase of 53 cases from May 22 -- and 1,322 COVID-19 deaths -- an increase of 21 deaths from May 22.

Officials say the actual number of deaths attributed to Friday is one, as the city and state continue to review and update death records that are fully attributable to COVID-19.

“Our week-to-week data is continuing to trend in the right direction. In the past seven days, we have lost 29 Detroiters to the virus, considerably less than 57 reported the previous seven days,” said Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. "I remain encouraged by our residents who are wearing their mask and social distancing to protect their health and the health of others from COVID-19.”

Below is a preliminary chart of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Detroit shared by the city of Detroit.

A preliminary chart of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Detroit courtesy of the city of Detroit. (City of Detroit)

Detroit is the Michigan city most affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, leading the state in cases and deaths. Wayne County -- including Detroit -- is the most affected county, reporting 19,538 COVID-19 cases and 2,313 deaths as of May 23.

As of May 23 Michigan officials have reported 54,365 COVID-19 cases and 5,223 deaths for the entire state.