Rain, shine or socially distanced: Michiganders still find ways to celebrate Memorial Day weekend

Victor Williams, Reporter

DETROIT – Memorial Day Weekend is commonly seen as the unofficial start of summer and it’s usually spent with friends and family at barbecues, pools or on the lake -- but this year is different.

Michiganders are still finding ways to celebrate the weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts say staying outdoors is a good idea and they continue to recommend social distancing, masks and gathering in small groups.

