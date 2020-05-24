Detroit police seek missing 69-year-old woman with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are looking for Donna McIntosh, a 69-year-old woman last seen May 14.

According to authorities, McIntosh was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. when she left her residence in the 800 block of East Grand Boulevard. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

McIntosh is about 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 107 pounds. She was last seen wearing an olive-colored jacket, white T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

She is reportedly in good physical condition, but suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.