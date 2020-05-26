Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, Twelve Oaks Mall reopening: New hours, COVID-19 safety rules

NOVI, Mich. – Great Lakes Crossing Outlets and Twelve Oaks Mall are both set to reopen later this week, with new hours, specific coronavirus (COVID-19) rules and mandatory appointments.

Schedule

Both Great Lakes Crossing Outlets and Twelve Oaks Mall are scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday.

They will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The reduced daily schedule is designed to “help meet the needs of the community,” according to a release.

Hours for individual stores and restaurants can vary, officials said.

Shoppers should check with stores about making appointments to visit, the company said.

Safety regulations

Here are some of the steps Great Lakes Crossing Outlets are taking to keep customers and workers safe:

Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces.

Using a stronger disinfectant when available.

Encouraging the use of masks where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws.

Using signage and decals to help customers with social distancing.

Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations.

Providing wipes for strollers (as supplies last).

Closing play areas.

Turning off drinking fountains.

Removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in our common areas and food courts to allow for greater social distancing.

Removing trays from our food court to reduce the number of high-touch surfaces.

Allowing mall walkers access to do what they love an hour before the center opens to the public at 10 a.m.

Curbside pickup is available at select retailers. Click here for more information.