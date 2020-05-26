How business went for Metro Detroit auto dealers on first day of reopening

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Tuesday was reopening day for Michigan’s auto dealers. The showrooms are open, though only via appointments, for the time being.

Dealerships have been selling cars online over the past few weeks, but that’s not the real car buying experience to which Michiganders are accustomed.

The Izors are just back from Florida and picked up a new SUV on Tuesday at Golling Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge in Bloomfield Hills.

“I’m very glad they’re open today,” Gary Izor said.

“I said I wanted a white Grand Cherokee and we are getting one,” Nancy Izor said.

They got on the phone weeks ago and signed the papers Tuesday.

“I had ben communicating with Brian for some time, getting all this organized and set up so that when we did arrive back in Michigan, everything was ready,” Gary Izor said.

Even with the appointment and social distancing measures, dealers are glad to have their doors open again.

The appointment boards are filling up for the rest of the week.

“We’re very happy we’re selling cars and delivering cars by appointment only,” Golling General Manager Joe Ellsasser said. “You know, we did pretty good selling cars and delivering cars to homes and offices, but people want to come to the floor and they want to get into the car and feel it.”

Down the street, George Glassman runs Subaru and Kia/Hyundai dealerships.

“It feels good to be back in business,” Glassman said.

His doors are open and appointment books are filling. He said online, delivery and in-person sales are now ways of doing business.

“We need to be available for customers to buy on terms that are good for them,” Glassman said.