Retail reopens in Metro Detroit with uncertainty of coronavirus (COVID-19) changes

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Retail businesses and auto showrooms are reopening Tuesday in Metro Detroit with the uncertainty of changes designed to protect workers and customers from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Companies are starting to see business already, and the phones are ringing. There’s been a steady stream of traffic at automobile row at 12 Mile and Telegraph roads in Southfield.

Salespeople are wearing masks and practicing social distancing. They’re waiting on more plexiglass to improve that social distancing.

Signs are posted that tell customers they have to call for an appointment, and that’s been happening.

It’s become an interesting study in how businesses can deal with these changes. The company has been selling cars over the internet, so now that the doors have reopened, management decided that perhaps there’s a different way to do business.

“Customers have been locked down,” said George Glassman, owner of Glassman Hyundai Subaru Kia. “The stay-at-home order was in effect, and while we were open in service as an essential business, sales were limited to the remote sales. That’s actually gone smoothly, but the volume of business wasn’t where it need to be, and hopefully this is the beginning now of the new normal.”

Glassman is glad to be open. Another dealer up the street said this should be a good month because of online sales.

Glassman doesn’t expect a major run due to pent up demand, but he thinks the company will stay busy.