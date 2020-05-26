Small businesses in Detroit can get free PPE kits today

DETROIT – Small businesses in the city of Detroit can receive free personal protective equipment (PPE) starter kits on Monday courtesy of DTE Energy.

About 6,000 PPE starter kits will be handed out between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern Market’s Shed 3. This is for Detroit businesses only.

The kits include 100 masks, 200 gloves and a gallon of hand sanitizer.

Retail businesses in Metro Detroit can finally reopen Tuesday, but some of the restrictions have them preparing for a completely different world.

It’s been a slow ramp up and a major learning cure for businesses, especially the smaller ones. For customers, Tuesday will require some patience.