Metro Detroit retail businesses prepare for modified reopening Tuesday

DETROIT – Retail businesses in Metro Detroit can finally reopen Tuesday, but some of the restrictions have them preparing for a completely different world.

It’s been a slow ramp up and a major learning cure for businesses, especially the smaller ones. For customers, Tuesday will require some patience.

UPDATE -- May 25, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 54,881; Death toll now at 5,240

Customers of Annabelle’s Couture in Berkley have learned to work within the new rules, using curbside service, online ordering and delivery.

For owner Patty Brock, opening the doors to foot traffic is a little unnerving.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that retail and auto businesses, as well as nonessential medical procedures, could partially resume Tuesday.

Whitmer’s order requires an appointment before customers enter retail stores.

Michigan Small Business Association spokesperson Meegan Holland said the association is interpreting that a little more broadly.

Holland said the association is disappointed that retail is reopening Tuesday, instead of last week.

Brock said calling ahead is a smart idea for customers, considering her business is very personalized. She wants her customers to feel confident they can drop in when they’d like if needed, though.

Auto dealers are also included in the partial reopening, and it should be easier for customers to get those appointments.