Ford Drive-In reopening: What changes, rules to expect amid coronavirus pandemic

Published: May 27, 2020, 11:51 am Updated: May 27, 2020, 11:58 am

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Ford Wyoming Drive In Theater announced new showtimes as businesses begin to reopen around Michigan amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dearborn theater will offer showtimes beginning Thursday -- but new safety protocols are in place to encourage social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What to know

Ford Wyoming has instituted new rules and cleaning procedures to protect public health and safety as they resume business.

Ford Wyoming will be operating at half capacity to ensure social distancing. Officials say one car will be permitted between two speaker poles.

Patrons are not allowed to watch films or loiter outside of their vehicles unless visiting the concession stand or restroom. Sitting in a truck bed during the film is allowed.

The concession stand will offer a limited menu. A limited number of people can enter the concession stand at one time. Patrons are required to wear face coverings and stand six feet apart.

Restrooms and a limited number of portable toilets will be available for use. Restrooms will have every other stall and sink open and an attendant to sanitize frequently. Patrons are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing in the restrooms.

Those who violate the rules will be asked to leave without a refund officials say.

The box office will open at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

What to bring

Officials are requesting patrons to use their car radios for sound during the films, as the usual drive-in speakers will not be available for use. If a car radio is not an option, patrons can bring a portable radio instead.

Patrons are also asked to bring face masks as they are required to enter the concession stand and restrooms.

What’s playing Thursday

The theater listed the following showtimes (double features) for Thursday, May 28:

The Wretched (NR) 12:15 a.m.; Brahms: The Boy II (PG 13) 2:10 a.m.

Trolls World Tour (PG) 12:05 a.m.; Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 2:00 a.m.

The Hunt (R) 12:05 a.m.; Invisible Man (R) 1:55 a.m.

More information and showtimes for the remainder of the weekend can be found on Ford Wyoming’s website here.

