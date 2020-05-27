Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today

DETROIT – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has ended some businesses permanently and it’s likely to have a severe impact on malls when it’s all over.

In Metro Detroit there are two malls reopening on Thursday. At 11 a.m. both Great Lakes Crossing Outlet and the Twelve Oaks Mall will open their doors.

Somerset Collection and Lakeside Mall will open Friday at 11 a.m.

READ: Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, Twelve Oaks Mall reopening: New hours, COVID-19 safety rules

Local 4 went to Twelve Oaks Mall on Tuesday where the cleaning staff was hard at work. They sanitized everything before opening up.

Thousands of employees have been out of work but many will be able to take a step toward getting back to normal.

Everyone at the mall will be required to wear a mask. The mall’s general manager, Dan Jones, said they’ve removed the play area and the seating in the food court.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Tuesday to expand testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) across the state.

Executive Order 2020-104 expands the types of medical personnel that can order a test, and creates a new category of community testing sites that offer testing to anyone with reason to be tested without an advance order, and without charging an out-of-pocket cost to any Michigander.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 55,104 as of Tuesday, including 5,266 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 223 new cases and 26 additional deaths. Monday’s total was 54,881 confirmed cases and 5,240 deaths.

New cases and deaths continue to slow in Michigan, along with hospitalizations. Testing continues to ramp up, with an average of more than 15,000 per day in the last two weeks.

Retail businesses in Metro Detroit are allowed to reopen to customers on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has sickened thousands across the state.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order requires an appointment for customers before entering a retail store. Gatherings of no more than 10 people are allowed.

Michigan Retailers Association spokeswoman Meegan Holland said they are looking at it a little differently.

“There are retailers who say they will take up to 10 customers. If there is an eleventh one out there, then that just starts a line to get in. So it’s a walk-in appointment as far as we’re concerned,” said Holland.