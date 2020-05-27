Man killed in shooting after dice game on Detroit’s east side, police say

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a shooting early Wednesday that killed one man and injured another.

According to authorities, it happened at about 2 a.m. on Keystone Street, near the intersection of Seven Mile and Mound roads.

Police said two men in a Chevrolet Malibu came to a house and started firing shots into the house, striking two men. A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 40-year-old man was rushed to a hospital.

Police said the two gunmen were at the location earlier playing dice.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.