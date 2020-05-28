Dozens of teens detained by Detroit officers after large gatherings organized downtown
Teens detained for disorderly conduct
DETROIT – Large crowds of teenagers in Downtown Detroit got the attention of Detroit police on Wednesday night.
Dozens if teens were detained by officers throughout the night for disorderly conduct. The large gatherings were organized by posts on social media.
