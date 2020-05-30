Detroit COVID-19: Cases reach 10,967, death toll at 1,372 on May 30

DETROIT – The city of Detroit provided an update on its current numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

As of May 30 Detroit is reporting 10,967 COVID-19 cases -- an increase of 13 cases from May 29 -- and 1,372 COVID-19 deaths -- an increase of 14 deaths from May 29.

Officials say the actual number of deaths attributed to Friday is one, as the city and state continue to review and update death records that are fully attributable to COVID-19.

“In the past seven days, we have lost 24 Detroiters to the virus, considerably less than 35 reported the previous seven days,” said Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. "Our week-to-week data continues to trend favorably and residents are asked to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing and other precautions to protect against contracting this virus.”

Below is a preliminary chart of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Detroit shared by the city of Detroit.

A preliminary chart of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Detroit courtesy of the city of Detroit. (City of Detroit)

Detroit is the Michigan city most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the state in cases and deaths. Wayne County -- including Detroit -- is the most affected county, reporting 20,254 COVID-19 cases and 2,452 deaths as of May 30.

As of May 30 Michigan officials have reported 56,884 COVID-19 cases and 5,463 deaths for the entire state.