Protest held in Washtenaw County after video surfaces showing deputy punching woman

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A peaceful protest was held in Washtenaw County after video surfaced showing a sheriff’s deputy punching a woman three times at a shooting scene.

The original video, was filmed by a bystander and went viral on social media -- which prompted protests in the county.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton said before punches were thrown the woman in the case bit the deputy and threatened to bite another one. She has two other case in Wayne County where she has been arrested for obstructing and resisting arrest.

“I’m physically and mentally broken from this assault, but my heart is full,” Shatina Grady El said as she addressed supporters on Friday.

The incident happened after police were called to a shooting scene in Ypsilanti and found a woman had been shot. They were setting up a perimeter around a house where the suspected shooter was.

A deputy was telling Grady El and her husband they needed to move behind the perimeter -- they refused and that’s when, according to police, there was a scuffle. She is accused of biting a deputy and that’s when she was punched.

The incident is being looked at by the Michigan Sheriff’s Association and the Attorney General’s Office.