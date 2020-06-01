LIVE STREAM: Rally for justice in police killings held in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit leaders and artists will hold a rally and protest on Monday afternoon to call for justice in the recent police killings of black Americans.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. -- watch live in the video player above.

Who: City Council President Pro Tempore Mary Sheffield, Iconic Detroiters Royce Da 5′9″, Trick Trick, New Era Detroit, K-Deezy, Icewear Vezzo, Ray Winans, Horatio Williams, Jessica Care Moore, and Community Activists Rev. Barry Randolph, Taylor Harrell, and others.

Where: Detroit Association of Black Organizations, located at 12048 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48204.

Why: “To join the call for justice in the recent cases of racially motivated murders of African Americans around the Nation and to direct the resulting pain and protests toward progress and away from destruction.”