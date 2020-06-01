Only 70 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients still admitted at Henry Ford hospitals, officials say

DETROIT – Only 70 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients remain admitted at Henry Ford hospitals, while more than 1,600 have been discharged in the last two months, officials said.

That number of patients currently hospitalized is down from 752 in early April. That means the hospitals once housed more than 750 COVID-19 patients at once nearly two months ago, and since then, more than 1,600 total coronavirus patients have been treated and discharged.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,606 coronavirus patients have been discharged over the last 60 days, while 70 remain admitted.

In total, 34,924 people have tested negative, while 7,378 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of four days in the hospital, and those who need it are also spending four days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.