Henry Ford Health: 778 COVID-19 patients discharged in last 30 days; 752 still hospitalized

DETROIT – The Henry Ford Health System reports, as of Tuesday, they are caring for 752 COVID-19 patients at their various hospitals.

Here’s some of the updated numbers released by Henry Ford Health System on April 7:

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative, 5,954.

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive, 3,902.

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted, 752.

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients discharged home in last 30 days, 778.

Average length of stay in the hospital, 6.35 days.

Average length of stay in the intensive care unit, 6 days.

Henry Ford’s Bob Riney, president of healthcare operations and chief operating officer, and Dr. Adnan Munkarah, M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical officer, provided an update on the workforce Monday. They said 734 of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The health system has more than 31,000 employees working across five hospitals.

Henry Ford Health said in-house testing is being prioritized for patients who are currently hospitalized, Emergency Department patients who are being admitted and Henry Ford Health care workers. Results are turned around within 24 hours, though it could be up to 48 hours due to increased demand, the hospital system said.

Tests performed on outpatients and those screened at Henry Ford drive-through/triage locations are sent to an outside lab for processing. Those results are anticipated in about 4-5 days.