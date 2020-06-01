Westland City Hall reopens for the first time in months amid COVID-19 pandemic

WESTLAND, Mich. – As Metro Detroit slowly works to get back to business, the city of Westland reopened City Hall for the first time in months.

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, the city of Westland reopened its doors after being closed for months due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Westland Mayor Bill Wild was excited to see the city opened to the public again. Monday began phase one of the city’s phased return to business plan.

The city building was sanitized and residents will notice all staff wearing masks along with other personal protective equipment in place.

Westland city officials are continuing to evaluate the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. That will determine when it’s safe to move into the next stage of their plan.