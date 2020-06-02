David Farber repurchases Detroit Popcorn Company, plans on selling business to black investors

REDFORD, Mich. – In the wake of recent events former Detroit Popcorn Company owner, David Farber, has come out of retirement and repurchased the 97-year-old business.

Previous owner, Evan Singer, is no longer affiliated with or employed by the business. Additionally, he no longer holds any interest in the company.

According to reports, while reacting to a video of damage to a Target store caused by protests against police brutality Singer allegedly wrote, "they wonder why they need knee’s on there necks (sic).”

Floyd died after an officer pressed his knee into the Minnesota man’s neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving. The incident was first reported by Eater Detroit.

“I was very disheartened and disappointed in what Mr. Singer wrote on Facebook,” said Farber. “I don’t tolerate racism in any form, ever. Detroit Popcorn Company is closed in the short term until we can assess the best way to move forward and also facilitate a sale. Mr. Singer disrespected our community, customers, and employees. I could not tolerate this behavior at a company that I once owned, therefore, I decided to buy back the company.”

Farber purchased the fledgling business several years ago, completely retooled the business model, and built it into a very successful brand. He is already pursuing a sale to African American investors in the very near future.