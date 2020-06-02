72ºF

Livonia reopens school playgrounds, Dog Park after Michigan stay home order lifted

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

LIVONIA, Mich. – The city of Livonia is reopening its school playgrounds starting Tuesday, a day after the Michigan governor lifted the state’s stay-at-home order.

The playgrounds and track and field areas at Livonia Public Schools have been closed for two months since the coronavirus pandemic hit the region. The city of Livonia alone has seen more than 800 COVID-19 cases and 155 deaths related to the virus.

Many of the play structures and swing sets were covered with caution tape to keep people away during the pandemic.

The city also announced it will open the Dog Park at Bicentennial Park on Tuesday. The city expects to open more facilities later this week.

