Livonia reopens school playgrounds, Dog Park after Michigan stay home order lifted

LIVONIA, Mich. – The city of Livonia is reopening its school playgrounds starting Tuesday, a day after the Michigan governor lifted the state’s stay-at-home order.

The playgrounds and track and field areas at Livonia Public Schools have been closed for two months since the coronavirus pandemic hit the region. The city of Livonia alone has seen more than 800 COVID-19 cases and 155 deaths related to the virus.

Many of the play structures and swing sets were covered with caution tape to keep people away during the pandemic.

Thanks so much for your patience while our school playgrounds and tracks were temporarily closed during the governor's stay-at-home order. We are pleased to announce, the playgrounds and tracks are now open! Please continue to practice safety, so we can all keep safe and healthy. — Livonia Schools (@LivoniaDistrict) June 2, 2020

The city also announced it will open the Dog Park at Bicentennial Park on Tuesday. The city expects to open more facilities later this week.